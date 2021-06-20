SHPING Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (SHPING)

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One SHPING coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. SHPING has a market capitalization of $987,050.27 and $39,609.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SHPING has traded down 28.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00059924 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003854 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00023987 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.43 or 0.00754185 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00044142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00083439 BTC.

About SHPING

SHPING (CRYPTO:SHPING) is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,684,108,179 coins. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

SHPING Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHPING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHPING using one of the exchanges listed above.

