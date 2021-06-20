Silicon Valley Capital Partners Boosts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,131 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 5.3% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Apple were worth $24,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at about $1,238,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,672,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Apple by 1,605.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,692,000 after purchasing an additional 203,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 288,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,319,000 after acquiring an additional 63,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $155.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.91.

Apple stock opened at $130.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.93. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $86.29 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

