Simple Software Solutions Trading Down 3.4% Over Last Week (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 20th. Over the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be bought for $0.0647 or 0.00000185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Simple Software Solutions has a market cap of $185,529.16 and $6.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Simple Software Solutions alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00025336 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000189 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000191 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001620 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002392 BTC.

About Simple Software Solutions

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,868,073 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Simple Software Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Simple Software Solutions and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.