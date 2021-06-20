Sit Investment Associates Inc. Boosts Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in STERIS by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in STERIS by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,356,000 after buying an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in STERIS by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in STERIS by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 383,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,604,000 after buying an additional 22,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

In other STERIS news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total transaction of $601,073.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,073.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total value of $763,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,433 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $199.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.16. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $146.12 and a 12-month high of $216.74.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $873.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.38 million. STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

A number of analysts have commented on STE shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.33.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

