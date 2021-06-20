Sit Investment Associates Inc. Buys 23,873 Shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,873 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 11,817 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 15,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 140,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 27,953 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.29 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.0665 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

