Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $2.40 Million Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AMETEK by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,473,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,015,000 after buying an additional 598,826 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in AMETEK by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,174,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,233,000 after buying an additional 295,000 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in AMETEK by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,885,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,904,000 after buying an additional 160,429 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,870,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,100,000 after buying an additional 69,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,967,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,043,000 after buying an additional 35,705 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,917,468.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $89,858.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,760 shares of company stock valued at $9,733,217 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $130.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.34. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.53 and a 1 year high of $139.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.47.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AME. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson raised their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.17.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

