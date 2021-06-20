Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned about 0.22% of H&E Equipment Services worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HEES. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter worth $40,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter worth $207,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

HEES stock opened at $31.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.88, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.12. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.73.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.37 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 79.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

