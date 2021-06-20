Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $5.44 Million Holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,385 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $5,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Nestlé during the first quarter valued at $220,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new position in Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nestlé by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Nestlé alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of Nestlé to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $125.31 on Friday. Nestlé S.A. has a 1 year low of $104.50 and a 1 year high of $128.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $360.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.37.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $3.0658 per share. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. Nestlé’s dividend payout ratio is 56.12%.

About Nestlé

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.