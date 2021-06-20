Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $5.56 Million Stock Position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,262,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,178 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned 3.87% of MFS Government Markets Income Trust worth $5,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 224.8% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 72,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 49,900 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 106,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 28,530 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 27.2% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

MGF stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $4.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.37.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0272 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

About MFS Government Markets Income Trust

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

