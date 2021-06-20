Sit Investment Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 113.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned 0.09% of ICU Medical worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in ICU Medical by 4.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 118,203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in ICU Medical by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,043 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in ICU Medical by 9.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 218,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,987,000 after purchasing an additional 18,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ICU Medical by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,976 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ICU Medical by 17.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 909,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $186,774,000 after purchasing an additional 137,392 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director George A. Lopez sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.88, for a total transaction of $3,076,624.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,956,474.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $196,708.13. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,405 shares in the company, valued at $481,264.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,468 shares of company stock worth $14,015,329. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $203.14 on Friday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.57 and a 12 month high of $227.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.73.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $318.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.20 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 7.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ICUI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

