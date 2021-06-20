Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 110,000 Shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,919,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,000 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned about 3.67% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund worth $6,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 85,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 29,463 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 18.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 194,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 30,037 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 3.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 260,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN CIK opened at $3.49 on Friday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

In related news, CIO Thomas J. Flannery sold 83,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $294,032.64. Corporate insiders own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

