Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 12,100 Shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 391,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust were worth $4,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BTA. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the first quarter worth about $238,000.

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust alerts:

NYSE BTA opened at $13.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.28. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $13.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Profile

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.