Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 1,425 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $5,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 187.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.53.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.22, for a total transaction of $3,652,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,527.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.06, for a total transaction of $228,349.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,778.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 94,412 shares of company stock worth $31,230,968 in the last ninety days. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $362.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $332.33. The stock has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.17. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.96 and a fifty-two week high of $374.49.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

