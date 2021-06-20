Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 261,264 Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 261,264 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned approximately 1.02% of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund worth $5,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,926,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,582,000 after acquiring an additional 84,606 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 747,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 64,859 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 567,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 39,767 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 8.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 35,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 206,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 29,421 shares during the last quarter. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund stock opened at $11.42 on Friday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $11.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Profile

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

