Sit Investment Associates Inc. Trims Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90,002 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned 0.09% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 49.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 125.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.57. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $20.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.80.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.