Sit Investment Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,125 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $5,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 5.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 88,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,543,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Chegg by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 43,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Chegg by 956.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 124,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,347,000 after acquiring an additional 112,931 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in Chegg by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Chegg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a report on Monday, March 22nd. FBN Securities began coverage on Chegg in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Chegg presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.22.

In other Chegg news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 19,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $1,789,834.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,542,275.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $2,857,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,493,918.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,714 shares of company stock valued at $7,418,134. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $79.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Chegg, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.52 and a twelve month high of $115.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of -153.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Chegg had a positive return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

