Skrumble Network (SKM) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.29 Million

Skrumble Network (CURRENCY:SKM) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. During the last week, Skrumble Network has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Skrumble Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Skrumble Network has a market cap of $2.29 million and $156,074.00 worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00059233 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003847 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00023939 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $254.85 or 0.00745327 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00044042 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00083194 BTC.

Skrumble Network Coin Profile

Skrumble Network (SKM) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 coins. Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skrumble Network’s official website is skrumble.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Skrumble Network blockchain and application allows users to perform communications and financial transactions securely. SKM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Skrumble Network ecosystem. “

Skrumble Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skrumble Network directly using U.S. dollars.

