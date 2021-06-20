Skycoin (SKY) One Day Volume Tops $432,830.00

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 20th. Skycoin has a total market cap of $23.46 million and approximately $432,830.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Skycoin has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.16 or 0.00003323 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00057553 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00136419 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.72 or 0.00177510 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,591.38 or 0.99480410 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.12 or 0.00851592 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,300,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

