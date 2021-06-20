Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 23,527 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.13% of Skyworks Solutions worth $41,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,331,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,812,997,000 after purchasing an additional 41,074 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,001,567 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $549,344,000 after purchasing an additional 39,160 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,863,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,872,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $286,262,000 after purchasing an additional 94,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 16.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,568,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,726,000 after acquiring an additional 221,513 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.57.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $168.31 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.41 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.52.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

