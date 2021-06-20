Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) is Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,142,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,100 shares during the quarter. Slack Technologies accounts for approximately 2.9% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of Slack Technologies worth $46,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WORK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Slack Technologies by 868.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Slack Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Slack Technologies by 881.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Slack Technologies by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 65.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

WORK traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,200,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,119,040. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.57 and a beta of 0.97. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $44.99.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $10,515,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,952,560.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Allen Shim sold 76,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $3,226,583.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,602 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 497,029 shares of company stock worth $20,771,815. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WORK. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.