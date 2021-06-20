SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,809 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,496 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in SLM were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,153 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 49.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 55,858 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SLM by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 173,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 77,598 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in SLM by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 238,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SLM by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,504,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $390,336,000 after acquiring an additional 471,003 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SLM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $19.24 on Friday. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $20.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.74.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a return on equity of 58.89% and a net margin of 49.65%. The business had revenue of $331.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. SLM’s payout ratio is 5.38%.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

