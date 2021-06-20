Smartlands Network 24 Hour Volume Hits $32,117.00 (SLT)

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. During the last seven days, Smartlands Network has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One Smartlands Network coin can now be purchased for about $7.03 or 0.00019882 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Smartlands Network has a market capitalization of $35.87 million and $32,117.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00060705 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003920 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00024476 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $271.21 or 0.00766856 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00044958 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00084048 BTC.

Smartlands Network Profile

SLT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. Smartlands Network’s official website is smartlands.network . Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

