Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on SMAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $70.30 on Friday. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $85.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.34.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $405,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 382,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,955,726.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $992,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,815.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 331,915 shares of company stock valued at $21,051,666 in the last three months. 6.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Smartsheet by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Smartsheet by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 7,559 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

