SnowGem 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $45,383.00 (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 20th. During the last seven days, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. SnowGem has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for about $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SnowGem alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001148 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 81.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000102 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.