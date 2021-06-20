SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.30.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

In other SolarWinds news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $398,916.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 782,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,830,665.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWI. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 4,684.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 991.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SolarWinds stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.00. SolarWinds has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.08.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.96 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 8.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SolarWinds will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

