Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $540,000.00

Equities analysts expect Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) to post $540,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Soligenix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $270,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $800,000.00. Soligenix posted sales of $500,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Soligenix will report full year sales of $1.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 million to $2.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.13 million, with estimates ranging from $1.75 million to $4.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Soligenix.

Get Soligenix alerts:

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 145.29% and a negative net margin of 818.95%.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Soligenix from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNGX. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Soligenix by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Soligenix during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Soligenix in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Soligenix by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 17,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soligenix in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. 8.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNGX opened at $1.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 7.27. Soligenix has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $2.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.19.

Soligenix Company Profile

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Soligenix (SNGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Soligenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soligenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.