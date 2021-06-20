Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SON. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Sonoco Products by 1,609.6% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SON. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $64.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $69.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.69.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.79%.

In related news, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $210,842.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,784.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $489,511.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,669,068.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,100 shares of company stock worth $752,759 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

