SOTA Finance One Day Trading Volume Reaches $385.00 (SOTA)

SOTA Finance (CURRENCY:SOTA) traded down 69.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. SOTA Finance has a market capitalization of $888,141.39 and $385.00 worth of SOTA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOTA Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SOTA Finance has traded 34.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00058883 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003950 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00024437 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $260.30 or 0.00746184 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00044101 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00083701 BTC.

SOTA Finance is a coin. It launched on December 20th, 2020. SOTA Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,994,844 coins. SOTA Finance’s official Twitter account is @sotaNFTs

According to CryptoCompare, “SOTA is a multi-chain digital content NFT platform where users can create, sell and buy digital content NFTs. Users follow their favorite creators, buy and sell their collectibles in the SOTA market.Creators can select to create NFTs on different blockchain networks. The platform starts with Ethereum, then adds TomoChain and other chains gradually. SOTA is the governance token of the SOTA platform that provides users with benefits when using it. “

