Soulgate Inc. (SSR) to Raise $185 Million in IPO

Soulgate Inc. (SSR) plans to raise $185 million in an IPO on Thursday, June 24th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 13,200,000 shares at a price of $13.00-$15.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Soulgate Inc. generated $76.3 million in revenue and had a net loss of $74.8 million. Soulgate Inc. has a market-cap of $1.8 billion.

Morgan Stanley and Jefferies acted as the underwriters for the IPO and BofA Securities, CICC, Lighthouse Capital, FUTU and Tiger Brokers were co-managers.

Soulgate Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Note: This is an IPO of 13.2 million American Depositary Shares (ADS), which is the equivalent of 19.8 million Class A ordinary shares. Every two ADS represent three Class A ordinary shares. Soulgate is incorporated in the Cayman Islands.) We created Soul as an innovative solution to address these issues that were plaguing the current paradigm of online social networking. Soul is a virtual social playground, where people can live in the moment, express themselves and draw inspiration from each other’s creativity. It is appearance-agnostic, interest-driven, decentralized and gamified. Our users, or “Soulers,” create brand new identities in our virtual universe to freely create, share, explore and connect, free of the pressure that often comes with the complex and delicate social relations in the physical world and forging the building blocks for a metaverse that defies the traditional boundaries of social networking and games. In March 2021, we had an average DAUs of 9.1 million. In 2019 and 2020, our average DAUs was 3.3 million and 5.9 million, respectively. We have especially attracted young generations in China, who are native to mobile internet and who therefore more palpably experience the loneliness technologies bring. In March 2021, 73.9% of our average DAUs were born in or after 1990. “.

Soulgate Inc. was founded in 2015 and has employees. The company is located at 22/F, SCG Parkside, 868 Yinghua Road Pudong New Area, Shanghai 201204 People’s Republic of China and can be reached via phone at +86 21-2613-5821 or on the web at http://www.soulapp.cn/.

