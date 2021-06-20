SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $136.93 Million

Brokerages expect SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) to post $136.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SP Plus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $139.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $134.85 million. SP Plus posted sales of $93.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full-year sales of $604.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $597.00 million to $612.82 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $713.34 million, with estimates ranging from $656.00 million to $770.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.63 million. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%.

SP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of SP Plus from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

The firm has a market cap of $775.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.69. SP Plus has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $36.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SP Plus by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SP Plus by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SP Plus by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 17,517 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SP Plus by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SP Plus by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 277,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,109,000 after acquiring an additional 78,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

