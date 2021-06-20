SparksPay Achieves Market Capitalization of $26,140.96 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $26,140.96 and $3.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SparksPay has traded 8% lower against the dollar. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000074 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000151 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 127.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,123,031 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,708 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

