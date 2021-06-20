SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,673,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,781 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.43% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $84,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

GNR stock opened at $51.64 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $57.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.