Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Holdings Reduced by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its position in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,925 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 188,608 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned approximately 3.14% of Special Opportunities Fund worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Special Opportunities Fund by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. bought a new position in Special Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Special Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Special Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Special Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPE opened at $15.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.19. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $15.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

