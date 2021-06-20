Spectrum Market Cap Reaches $24,070.03 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Spectrum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $24,070.03 and approximately $7,543.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Spectrum has traded down 12.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.51 or 0.00435460 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007335 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00011377 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000219 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Spectrum Coin Profile

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

