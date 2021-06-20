Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Has $23.20 Million Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lowered its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,660 shares during the period. M&T Bank comprises 4.9% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. owned 0.12% of M&T Bank worth $23,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,237,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,388,000 after purchasing an additional 194,568 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,355,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,271,000 after purchasing an additional 95,364 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,706,000 after purchasing an additional 930,426 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,681,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,061,000 after purchasing an additional 44,029 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,492,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,031,000 after purchasing an additional 43,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,270.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTB shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.29.

NYSE:MTB traded down $5.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,919,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,894. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $88.48 and a twelve month high of $168.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

