Spiking (SPIKE) Price Reaches $0.0263 on Top Exchanges

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 150.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 20th. Over the last week, Spiking has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Spiking coin can currently be bought for $0.0263 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spiking has a market capitalization of $11.65 million and approximately $588.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00059886 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003848 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00023803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.24 or 0.00751286 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00044374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00083349 BTC.

SPIKE is a coin. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 coins. Spiking’s official Twitter account is @StockSpiking and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spiking is spiking.com . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Spiking is blog.spiking.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Spiking is a decentralized online platform that provides the tools to follow the “Big Whales” trade movements. By leveraging smart contracts on the Blockchain, the Spiking Platform allows its users to mirror the trading activity of any whale and follow their own trading accounts directly. Spiking provides the assistance of RoboBull — the platform proprietary AI Robot. RoboBull is an intelligent portfolio management manager that applies artificial intelligence to create a portfolio of different whales based on the trader’s risk/reward ratio. Spike Wallet will be the platform's native digital-wallet and will support Fiat currency, SPIKE, BTC or ETH tokens. SPIKE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Spiking and it will be the token that powers the Spiking Platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

