Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,915,824 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,304 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.17% of Splunk worth $259,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.40.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $49,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,333. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 5,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $812,243.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,908,768.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,449,761 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $129.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.69. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.28 and a 12-month high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. Analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

