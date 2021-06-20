St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STJPF. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of STJPF opened at $20.56 on Friday. St. James’s Place has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $21.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.16.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

