Stakenet Market Capitalization Hits $25.30 Million (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Stakenet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000616 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stakenet has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. Stakenet has a market capitalization of $25.30 million and $42,424.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.85 or 0.00426699 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000671 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00017491 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001403 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002089 BTC.

About Stakenet

Stakenet is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 121,280,551 coins and its circulating supply is 117,741,514 coins. The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

