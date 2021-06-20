Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 63.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,849 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 160,832 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.50% of Stamps.com worth $18,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STMP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,335,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stamps.com by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 272,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,413,000 after purchasing an additional 171,261 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Stamps.com by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,820,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $553,343,000 after purchasing an additional 139,108 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Stamps.com by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 211,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,097,000 after purchasing an additional 58,254 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Stamps.com by 558.4% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 49,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,818,000 after purchasing an additional 41,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 11,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,333,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 9,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.33, for a total value of $1,934,228.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,228.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Stamps.com stock opened at $200.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.24. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.35. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.22 and a 1-year high of $325.13.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.07 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

