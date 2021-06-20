Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 82.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,706 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Stantec worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Stantec by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,854,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,617,000 after buying an additional 2,867,974 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stantec during the fourth quarter worth about $46,385,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Stantec by 119.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 699,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,884,000 after buying an additional 381,486 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Stantec by 699.0% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,155,000 after buying an additional 227,860 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stantec during the first quarter worth about $4,983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

STN opened at $43.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 0.91. Stantec Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $674.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.17 million. Stantec had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.59%. Analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1346 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 21.08%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Stantec from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

