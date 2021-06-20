Starbase (STAR) Price Tops $0.0164

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 20th. Starbase has a total market capitalization of $3.08 million and approximately $31,596.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Starbase has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar. One Starbase coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00058883 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003950 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00024437 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.30 or 0.00746184 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00044101 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00083701 BTC.

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

