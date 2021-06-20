Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SBUX. Argus increased their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

SBUX opened at $109.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.35. The company has a market capitalization of $129.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $71.06 and a 12-month high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,244,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Starbucks by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,265,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350,284 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,319,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Starbucks by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after purchasing an additional 881,073 shares during the period. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

