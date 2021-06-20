Step Finance Price Tops $0.35 on Top Exchanges (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Step Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Step Finance has traded 34.9% lower against the dollar. Step Finance has a market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00057357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.17 or 0.00130455 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.31 or 0.00176053 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000214 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,271.88 or 0.99658757 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.56 or 0.00820967 BTC.

Step Finance Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

