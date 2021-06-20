STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,469,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,879 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.72% of STERIS worth $279,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STE. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of STERIS by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of STERIS by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,356,000 after acquiring an additional 13,833 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of STERIS by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of STERIS by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 383,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,604,000 after acquiring an additional 22,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

In other STERIS news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total value of $601,073.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,121 shares in the company, valued at $601,073.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,121 shares of company stock worth $1,789,433. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $199.12 on Friday. STERIS plc has a one year low of $146.12 and a one year high of $216.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.16.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $873.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

STE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.33.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

