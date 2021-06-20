Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,159 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.14% of Sterling Bancorp worth $6,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,872,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,661 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,023,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,871,000 after acquiring an additional 986,117 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,034,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,454,000 after acquiring an additional 750,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,017,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,273,000 after acquiring an additional 715,194 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

NYSE STL opened at $23.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.71. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $27.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $253.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.35 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 28.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.33%.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $101,257.52. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $632,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,400.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.