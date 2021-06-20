STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $172.94 Million

Equities research analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) will announce sales of $172.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $168.12 million and the highest is $185.41 million. STORE Capital reported sales of $155.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full year sales of $699.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $674.61 million to $754.82 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $749.89 million, with estimates ranging from $678.08 million to $860.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for STORE Capital.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $182.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

STOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 165.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after buying an additional 95,454 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 544,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,497,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:STOR opened at $34.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.84. STORE Capital has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $36.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STORE Capital (STOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.