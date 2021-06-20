Storj Price Down 13.2% Over Last Week (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Storj coin can currently be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00002319 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Storj has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. Storj has a market capitalization of $232.20 million and approximately $20.60 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Storj

Storj (CRYPTO:STORJ) is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 287,973,924 coins. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io . The official website for Storj is storj.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Storj Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

