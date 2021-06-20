STRAKS (STAK) Market Cap Hits $63,905.42

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 20th. Over the last week, STRAKS has traded down 16% against the US dollar. STRAKS has a market capitalization of $63,905.42 and $29.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STRAKS coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,725.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,246.62 or 0.06288633 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $557.04 or 0.01559251 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.14 or 0.00434263 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.05 or 0.00142905 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $264.47 or 0.00740280 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $153.22 or 0.00428891 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007206 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.07 or 0.00369694 BTC.

STRAKS Coin Profile

STRAKS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

STRAKS Coin Trading

