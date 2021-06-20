Strike (STRK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.03 Million

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 20th. Strike has a market cap of $121.92 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Strike has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One Strike coin can currently be bought for $41.93 or 0.00121061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00057360 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.58 or 0.00137381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.65 or 0.00180892 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,506.97 or 0.99628672 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.70 or 0.00847964 BTC.

Strike Coin Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,907,770 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

